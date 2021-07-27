The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host a Border Cantos Dinner 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the museum.
In conjunction with the Border Cantos | Sonic Border exhibition, which focuses on the Mexican-American border, the organizers have partnered with Chef Jesus Martinez from La Palapa and the Latino Community Center of Pittsburgh to bring diners “a unique culinary experience highlighting dishes from Central and South American countries.”
This event will take place in-person at the museum, and “space is limited.”
The museum will continue to monitor guidance provided by the CDC and the state in order to present this event in accordance with any necessary COVID safety protocols.
Cost is $50 per member/$60 for a non-member.
Register to attend. Contact info@thewestmoreland.org.
