The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Art on Tap 2.0: Shamrocks & Shenanigans 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the museum.
The organizers invite attendees to “paint the town green at The Westmoreland’s official St. Patrick’s Day party and enjoy upbeat, live tunes from musician and entertainer Martin Thomas through the evening.
“Try a lucky specialty cocktail, a locally brewed green beer and/or enjoy a tasting of Irish coffee and pair your beverage(s) of choice with themed light bights!
“There will be a Pot of Gold activity and Shamrock Scavenger Hunt with prizes for the winners!
“Don’t forget to wear your best green garb for a great photo op!”
Cost of $12 per member/$15 for a non-member to the 21+ event provides one drink and cash bar after.
Advance registration is recommended. Go to
https://www.showclix.com/event/aot-shamrocks.
