The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host its next Art After Hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15.
WMAA invites the public to “break free of boring and join us for a complimentary drink at Art After Hours, Friday, April 15, 6 p.m.
This evening includes an art scavenger hunt, musical entertainment, light refreshments, fresh libations, and the opportunity to meet artist Kari Roslund, whose one-of-a-kind hand-felted art is featured at the Museum Shop!”
Cost of $10 member/$12 nonmember/$15 at the door flat rate includes one complimentary drink (cash bar available).
Advance registration is recommended. Go to
https://www.showclix.com/event/art-after-hours-apr2022/tag/AAH_APR22_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b6d627af-f366-4662-9b77-c71806bef425
