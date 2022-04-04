Westmoreland Museum of American Art announced the return of in-person art camps during the summer of 2022. The museum will be offering an art camp for children 7-12 and one for teens 13-17 as well as special drop-in day camps for children accompanied by an adult.
• Children’s Summer Art Camp: Colorful Collisions will take place from June 13 to June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is designed for children 7-12. During this camp, participants will spend time in the galleries, investigating how artists use color to portray mood, light, depth and point of view. After looking at and being inspired by works of art, campers will create both indoor and outdoor studio art activities working in a variety of media, techniques and materials, including sculpture and assemblage, painting and drawing, and printing and collage. The end of the camp will culminate with an exhibition of each child’s works of art.
The cost for this art camp is $110 for members of the museum and $130 for non-members. Limited spots are available, and the deadline to register for the camp is May 30. Parents may register children for the Colorful Collisions camp online at thewestmoreland.org/events or by calling 1-888-718-4253.
• Teen Summer Art Camp: Portfolio Development will occur from June 27 to July 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is geared toward teens 13 to 17. Focused on creative development and studio practice, this camp will help teens expand their artistic horizons through a variety of mediums and gain a deeper knowledge of art history. During the camp, teens will build upon their existing knowledge and established interests, identifying and working within their preferred mediums. Due to a limited number of spots, this art camp allows for specialized instruction and more individualized feedback, which will give teens the opportunity to strengthen their skillsets and begin a portfolio appropriate for college admissions.
The cost for this art camp is $110 for members of the Museum and $130 for non-members. The deadline to register for the camp is June 13. Parents can register teens for the Portfolio Development camp online at thewestmoreland.org/events or by calling 1-888-718-4253.
• Drop-In Day Camps will be offered Aug. 10 through 12 for children accompanied by grandparents, parents and caregivers, and participants are encouraged to drop in any time between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on any day. Each day will feature two different art activities centered on storytelling, art and imagination. The art activities may completed at the participants' leisure. One may register in advance online for the Drop-In Days at a cost of $10 for members of the museum and $12 for non-members, or one may register at the door for $15. Price is per child participant; accompanying adults are admitted free.
“We are excited to be able offer in-person summer art camps, including the debut of a teen art camp and the drop-in day camps,” commented Michael Carsone, studio programs manager at the museum. “During these art camps, kids and teens will experience the joy of creative discovery while the drop-in day camps provide a unique opportunity for flexible participation to fit your child’s summer schedule.”
Summer Art Camp Scholarships are available for families in need. Scholarships can be requested by completing and submitting the Summer Art Camp Scholarship form by visiting thewestmoreland.org/programs/family.
Summer Art Camps are generously supported with funding from the Lulu A. Pool Trust and The Eugenia Gay Endsley Legacy.
General admission to the museum is free with advance online registration recommended. The museum’s operating hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find information on registering for a visit at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.