Act 91 of 2021 provides a significant step in addressing Pennsylvania’s substitute teacher shortage. In addition to eliminating some limits on the amount of time individuals may serve in substitute roles, this legislation will allow people with 60 college credits or paraprofessionals with at least three years of experience to fill in for teachers as “classroom monitors.”
Classroom monitors are allowed to oversee classrooms but not instruct students, grade assignments or create lessons. To qualify for the Classroom Monitor Certification, applicants must complete a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved Classroom Management course offered through an Intermediate Unit.
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit has been approved as a provider of the required course and is currently offering online enrollment to anyone interested in pursuing the certification, according to Jason A. Conway, Ed.D., WIU executive director.
More information can be found on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit website at www.wiu7.org.
The pilot program will expire on June 30, 2023, and the state Department of Education will be required to release a report on how the classroom monitor permit was used and if it helped ease the substitute crisis.
Register for this free online course at https://bit.ly/WIU-Classroom-Management- Course-Registration. After registering, you will receive additional instructions from the course instructor via email.
Upon successful completion, you will receive a certificate to be used to apply for your official PDE certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.