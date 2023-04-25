The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s Early Intervention Team will host a Kids Health and Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Westmoreland Mall.
WIU explained in an email release Monday, “This event is fun for the whole family. Come to learn more about health and wellness and visit over 30 organizations with presentations, resources, hand-outs, giveaways, interactive activities and door prizes that will be given out every hour! There also will be free vision screenings for kids (provided by the Lions Club) and free dental screenings for children (administered by Golden Dental). Presentation topics will cover mental health, saving for college, safety, and anti-violence. This event offers positive pathways toward a healthier lifestyle for families in Westmoreland County!”
Excela Health is sponsoring this event. Vendors include Achieva Early Intervention, Early Learning Resource Center, Highmark Wholecare, PHEPLE, AmeriCorps, Seton Hill Child Services, Three Rivers Community Care, Be SMART, Every Child Inc., Women, Infant and Children, UPMC for You/UPMC for Kids, United Way, Stage Right, Blackburn Center, Golden Onsite Dental, Westmoreland Food Bank, St. Vincent Prevention, PA Able, Excela, PA Woods and Forests, Ray of Hope, WCA Headstart, Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, Westmoreland Case Management and Supports, Columbia Gas, Sage’s Army, PIC Kidz Zone, PHN Latrobe Health Center, and Westmoreland County Behavioral Health.
Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s mission is to “provide a collective support system to enhance educational opportunities for our community and the learners we serve. Since the General Assembly creation of the intermediate unit system in 1971, we have expanded our educational leadership, using our expertise to provide services not only to Westmoreland counties’ 17 public school districts but also to non-public schools, education agencies, parents, preschools, adult learners, businesses, municipalities, and more. Despite this growth, everything we do supports our core mission of improving student learning.”
