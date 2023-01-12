Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Winter Lights Late-Night Thursday: Gatecrashers from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the museum.
The organizers invite visitors to “celebrate the featured exhibition Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America, only on view through Feb. 5, and Winter Lights during this special late-night evening!
“Sip on free hot cocoa or cider while viewing the Winter Lights display and then come inside for a special docent-led tour of Gatecrashers and a scavenger hunt in the galleries.
“Browse the Museum Shop’s Gatecrashers merchandise, which is 10% off this night only, and don’t forget to enter to win a special prize from the Museum Shop!
“No registration is required. Drop in at your convenience!”
The museum is open late until 8 p.m. Thursdays throughout January — Poetry Jam, Jan. 19, and Finale, Jan. 26.
