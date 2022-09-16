Greensburg-Jeannette Women in the NAACP (WIN) announced its annual Fall Fashion Show is back for 2022.
WIN Fashion Show chair Norma Skillings said, "Our major fundraising event will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Doubletree Hilton, 101 Mall Blvd. in Monroeville. This year’s theme is 'Glitz, Glamour and Gold.'
"For those who have not yet joined us for the fashion show, the event includes a special preview opportunity to peruse and purchase fashions as well as other items offered by our vendors, and a delicious luncheon. The luncheon is followed by a fashion show, with a DJ, during which local leaders model fashions provided by our vendors, longtime favorites Mo’ Reese, for women’s styles, and Lapels, for men’s attire."
Skillings added, "We are now asking you, our friends and supporters who have supported this special event in the past, to help us continue the critical work of WIN throughout this fiscal year. WIN is particularly dedicated to supporting women and children, especially those in need, and to encouraging women’s leadership throughout the surrounding area. We do this through a regular project supporting the development of young women, and this year, through support of the Westmoreland Food Bank and ParentWise. We thank all of those who have faithfully provided support, and we ask that each of you consider how best to support our work."
No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact Ruth Tolbert, NAACP president and show co-chair, at 724-691-2925.
Founded in 1955, the Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP shares a mission with the national organization to "ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons."
