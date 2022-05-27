Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at St. Vincent College will host a talk and opening reception for an exhibit by Jim Jeffries 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2. The photo exhibit titled “Spirit of the Hummingbird” and the reception are both free and open to the public.
Jeffries has been involved with private and public education for over three decades, formerly serving as a senior school librarian at Shady Side Academy and a teacher at both the Fox Chapel School District and Penn Hills School District. Prior to his retirement at Penn Hills in 2010, he taught video and multimedia production, topics that he has continued to pursue through photography and travel. He works by blending his images with scripts and sound.
He holds a Master of Arts from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.
The “Spirit of the Hummingbird” exhibit features portraits of hummingbirds found in North, Central and South America from Jeffries’ travels. The exhibit runs from June 2 to July 31.
For more information about the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, contact Angela Belli, executive director, at angela.belli@stvincent.edu.
