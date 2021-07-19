Greensburg-Jeannette Women in the NAACP (WIN) group has been requested by National NAACP WIN Committee to organize a “girls group.”
Girls ages 8-16 and their friends are invited to attend this annual planned activity. This year’s theme is “Follow Your Dreams.” The WIN Girls Project is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the YWCA of Westmoreland County, located at 424 N. Main St. in Greensburg.
Dr. Robin Sims, WIN Girls Project chairperson, said, “Girls need role models. Our task is to mentor girls 8 to 16. Various topics will be discussed; speakers are scheduled, and lots of food and fun will be available.”
Suggested topics for action are Nutrition, Exercise, Good Manners, Interviewing Skills, and Journeys to Success. There will be a question-and-answer segment, gift bags and certificates.
Ruth Tolbert, WIN secretary, added, “In order to have the accurate number of supplies and food, please contact us to advise how many girls will attend as soon as possible.”
Questions? Call Tolbert at 724-691-2925.
Norma Skillings is WIN chairperson.
