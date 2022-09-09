The Greensburg-Jeannette Women in the NAACP (WIN) Group has been requested by the National NAACP WIN Committee to organize a girls group.
Ruth Tolbert, branch president, said, “Girls need role models. Our task is to mentor girls, ages 8-17. We are inviting girls and their friends to attend this annual planned activity. This year’s theme is ‘Empowering Girls to Be Leaders – in Their Community, School and Life.”
“Our WIN Girls Project is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YWCA of Westmoreland County. The YWCA is located at 424 N. Main St. in Greensburg. Several topics will be discussed; speakers are scheduled; and lots of food and fun will be available.”
Suggested topics for action are Nutrition, Exercise, Good Manners, Interviewing Skills, and Journeys to Success.
There will be prizes, wrap-up, Q&A, gift bags and certificates.
To have the accurate number of supplies and food, call Tolbert at 724-691-2925, to confirm the names and ages of the girls who plan to attend, by Monday, Sept. 12.
Dr. Robin Sims is WIN Girls Project chairperson, and Norma Skillings is WIN chairperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.