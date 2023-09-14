The Greensburg-Jeannette Branch Women in the NAACP (WIN) annual Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon, its major fundraising event, will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Live! Casino at The Venue Live!, 5260 Route 30, Hempfield Township. This year’s theme is “A Winning Look.”
NAACP Branch President Ruth Tolbert, fashion show co-chair, added in an email release, “For those who have not yet joined us for the fashion show, the event includes a special preview opportunity to peruse and purchase fashions as well as other items offered by our vendors, and a delicious luncheon. The luncheon is followed by a fashion show, with a DJ, during which local leaders model fashions provided by our vendors, Macy’s Department Store, for women’s styles, and Lapels, for men’s attire.
“We are now asking you, our friends and supporters who have supported this special event in the past, to help us continue the critical work of WIN throughout this fiscal year. WIN is particularly dedicated to supporting women and children, especially those in need, and to encouraging women’s leadership throughout the surrounding area. We do this through a regular project supporting the development of young women. We thank all of those who have faithfully provided support, and we ask that each of you consider how best to support our work.
“To show your support, see the levels of sponsorship opportunities and ticket information described below. These will help us continue our work, to help our communities move together toward a world where all are safe, respected and valued.”
Norma Skillings, WIN chairperson, commented in the release, “Founded in 1955, the Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP shares a mission with the national organization to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons. We look forward to your support of NAACP WIN, and we thank you sincerely for your consideration.”
Sponsorship levels: Platinum $2,000, gold $1,000, silver $500, bronze $100 and gift basket $50.
Tickets are $50. Deadline is Sept. 24. No tickets will be sold at the door. Make checks payable to Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP – WIN and mail to Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP – WIN, 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 111, Greensburg, PA 15601. Include your name, address, phone and email.
For other information, contact Tolbert at 724-691-2925.
