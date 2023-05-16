Kimberly Peck, environmental education specialist at Laurel Hill State Park Complex, Somerset County, invites the public to “join us for a Wildflower Weekend on May 20 and 21, 2023 at the Laurel Hill State Park Complex!”
Visitors may choose a 2-mile, 3-mile or 5-mile hike in search of spring wildflowers.
Saturday, May 20:
• Three miles at Laurel Hill State Park. Please meet at the Laurel Hill Visitor Center at 9 a.m.
• Five miles on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. Please meet at Laurel Summit State Park at 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 21:
• Two miles at Kooser State Park. Please meet at the Kooser Park Office at 2 p.m. For more information, call the Laurel Hill Visitor Center at 814-352-8649.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: at 888-PA-PARKS (voice,) 717-558-2710 (local or international voice,) 711 (AT &T Relay Services.) With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
