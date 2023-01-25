Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program announces spring semester offerings

The Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program offers three orchestra playing opportunities for young musicians in elementary school through high school.
• The WYSO Philharmonic is open to "high school as well as advanced middle school students by audition." It meets on Wednesdays 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., downtown Greensburg. The concert is Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Ramona at wysorc@verizon.net.
• The WYSO Philharmonia, comprised of "mostly middle school musicians," meets on Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 111 College Ave., Greensburg. "No audition is required, but students must have their private teacher’s or band director’s recommendation," noted Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra spokesman Morrie Brand. The first rehearsal is Feb. 11. The concert is Sunday, April 30. Questions? Contact Brand at morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-771-4785.
• The WYSO String Ensemble is open to young string students who have completed a first-year method book. The Monday classes meet 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, and focus on the basics of ensemble playing and how to follow a conductor. The first rehearsal is Feb. 13, with a performance on May 1. Contact Ramona at wysorc@verizon.net for other details.
More information can be found on westmorelandsymphony.org/academyofmusic.
