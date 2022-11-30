The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual "Home for the Holidays" concert of choral and instrumental holiday pops on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert is guest conducted by Andrés Franco and features "Sleigh Ride," "O Holy Night," selections from "The Nutcracker," a holiday sing-along, Handel’s "Hallelujah Chorus" and many more.
"'Home for the Holidays' has become a tradition for Greensburg," said WSO Executive Director Natalie Kasievich. "It’s truly a community-centered event that brings together a wonderful choir from our local high schools and a chorale and soloist from Pitt-Greensburg, plus the audience gets to be a part of the show by joining in a sing-along. It’s the perfect kickoff to the holiday week and will definitely get everyone walking out of the theatre full of the festive spirit.”
The All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County and Pitt-Greensburg Chorale, directed by Chris Bartley, joins the Westmoreland Symphony in performing "Merry Christmas" from "Home Alone," "Carol of the Bells" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." The choir is made up of students from area high schools, including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Belle Vernon Area, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and Norwin high schools.
Guest conductor Andrés Franco served five seasons as music director of Tulsa’s Signature Symphony and resident conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony. He has also served as associate, then resident conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony, and music director of the Kansas City Philharmonia. Franco currently serves as executive director of the City of Asylum in Pittsburgh.
Ticket prices range $18-up and may be purchased by calling the WSO Office at 724-837-1850 or online by visiting www.westmorelandsymphony.org
Masks are optional, according to WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
The concert is generously sponsored by LECOM, InFirst Bank and Opst & Associates.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and a holiday pops concert, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg, as well as an annual summer concert in the park.
The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages.
For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
