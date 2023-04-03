Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its 53rd season finale, Beethoven’s Mass in C, on Saturday, April 22, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Stravinsky’s "Danses concertantes" and concludes with Beethoven’s Mass in C.
“Beethoven's Mass in C is a brilliant, energetic and touching musical document from the grand tradition established by Mozart and Haydn," noted WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer. "It teems with the drama found in the ancient texts of the Latin Mass, in a concert format exemplary of the very finest in sacred music from that glorious era. We will present the work in its entirety, featuring young stars from Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist program and an all-star chorus made up of professionals from Westmoreland County in collaboration with the musicians of the WSO.”
The symphony will be joined on stage by WSO Chamber Singers, a 60-member choir made up of talented local vocalists, directed by GLSD retiree Marc Tourre.
The featured professional opera soloists include Corrie Stallings, mezzo-soprano, and George Milosh, tenor, and two Pittsburgh Opera resident artists — Julia Swan Laird, soprano, and Evan Lazdowski, bass.
“The Mass in C major is truly an inspiring work," said choir director Tourre. "The Chamber Choir is very excited about performing again with the WSO. It is equally exciting to be able to sing as a group again.”
Tickets range from $18 to $63. Student rush tickets are $5 at the door. Call 724-837-1850 or visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages and private lessons, according to symphony spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.