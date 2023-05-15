GREENSBURG — Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s annual Hat Luncheon will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Greensburg Country Club.
Co-chairpersons Karen Kohut and Diane Nickoloff will welcome guests to the champagne reception beginning at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at noon. The event will be held on the spacious outdoor porch area and ballrooms.
In addition to gift baskets and silent auction items, guests may purchase a raffle ticket to win a $500 gift certificate from Larrimor’s in Pittsburgh.
“The Hat Luncheon has been a wonderful WSO tradition for 21 years,” said Natalie Kasievich, executive director, in an email release. “Besides the beautiful fashion and luncheon it’s about the gathering together of community members who love and support music and want to see a regional orchestra thrive for years to come.”
The program will include recognition of the day’s sponsors; to date, they include AMCOM: A Xerox Co., Berk’s Menswear, Composidie Inc., CCA Solutions, Fuji, Keystone Benefits Group, LV Tech Inc., S&T Bank, as well as the event’s underwriters: Linda Assard, William Z. Friedlander, Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, McDowell Associates, Overly Door and Sterling Paper.
Luncheon tickets are $85 each and may be reserved by contacting the WSO office, 724-837-1850, or register online at westmorelandsymphony.org.
RSVP is required, as seating is limited.
All proceeds benefit the mission of the WSO and its educational programs. Sponsorships are also available.
