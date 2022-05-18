Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s annual Hat Luncheon returns to the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday, June 11.
Co-chairpersons Karen Kohut and Diane Nickoloff welcome guests to the champagne reception beginning at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at noon. The event will be held on the spacious outdoor porch area and ballrooms.
In addition to gift baskets and silent auction items, guests may purchase a raffle ticket to win a $500 gift certificate from Larrimor’s in Pittsburgh.
"We are so thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary of the Hat Luncheon with all our friends in the community," said Linda Assard, WSO board member and a founding member of the event's planning committee. "It has been so rewarding to see this event grow and now we have multiple generations that attend together, all to support the programs of the symphony.”
The program will include recognition of the day's Underwriters; to date, they include: Linda Assard, William Friedlander, Kepple-Graft Funeral Home and McDowell Associates Insurance.
Tickets are $85 each and may be reserved by contacting the WSO office: 724-837-1850 or register online at www.westmorelandsymphony.org
RSVP is required; seating is "limited."
All proceeds benefit the mission of the WSO and its educational programs. Sponsorships are also available.
