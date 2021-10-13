Westmoreland Symphony to return Oct. 23 to Palace Theatre for Opening Night

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present the first concert of its 53rd season Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, in-person beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Opening Night concert also will be livestreamed for those wishing to watch from their home.
The concert opens with Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” followed by Jennifer Frautschi on violin performing Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3. The evening concludes with Sibelius Symphony No. 2, conducted by Artistic Director Daniel Meyer.
“We are thrilled to be able to get back to performing live for you in our beloved Palace Theatre, but as in last season, if patrons prefer, they will be able to attend our concerts from the comfort of their own homes. As we present live and livestreamed concerts and other musical events throughout the community, we will of course aim to ensure everyone’s safety while we keep the music playing, said Meyer.
A two-time Grammy nominee and Avery Fisher career grant recipient, Frautschi was born in Pasadena, California. She attended the Colburn School, Harvard, the New England Conservatory, and the Juilliard School.
She performs on a 1722 Antonio Stradivarius violin known as the “ex-Cadiz,” on generous loan from a private American foundation with support from Rare Violins In Consortium. She currently teaches in the graduate program at Stony Brook University.
Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
Digital passes may be purchased for $20 for the concert.
