Westmoreland Symphony to present Rhapsody Gala at Westmoreland Country Club

GREENSBURG — The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra this week announced its Rhapsody Gala event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export.
The event chairperson is Diane Nickoloff; honorary co-chairperson is William Z. Friedlander, and auction co-chairpersons are Sheila Kudrick and Karen Kohut. Guest emcees include Andrew Conte, director, of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University, and Luis Fabregas, executive editor, Trib Total Media.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet sit-down dinner. EBT Jazz will provide musical entertainment for the evening.
Tickets are $135 per person, and guests can RSVP by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting westmorelandsymphony.org. RSVP deadline is Friday, Sept. 1.
Live auction items include a weeklong stay at a vacation home in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and a safari to the Zula Nyala Game Reserve in South Africa. Fine wines, jewelry, wearables, home accents, spa, restaurant and golf gift certificates are also part of the auction offerings.
In addition to gift baskets and silent auction items, guests may purchase a raffle ticket to win a $500 gift certificate from Larrimor’s in Pittsburgh.
“I am thrilled to be chairing the Rhapsody Gala this September," said Nickoloff in the email release from WSO. "The committee has assembled so many fabulous baskets, trips, jewelry and so much more. The gala is an important part of supporting the symphony as we kick off our 55th season. We look forward to sharing a fun evening with great food, live music, friends, supporters and patrons who all love classical music and want it to continue to thrive for years to come."
About Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra
According to Joy Carroll, marketing manager, the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 55 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages and private lessons."
For other details, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.