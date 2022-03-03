Westmoreland Symphony to present 'Nuevo Tango' featuring Chee-Yun, violin

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present "Nuevo Tango" on Saturday, March 26, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Arriaga’s Symphony in D major followed by Turina’s "The Bullfighter’s Prayer" and concludes with Chee-Yun performing Astor Piazzolla’s "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer.
“Our next concert takes on a decidedly Latin flair with a fascinating and brilliant symphony by little-known Spanish composer Arriaga. The music certainly takes its cues from the wit of Haydn and Mozart, the beauty of Schubert, and reveals a sunny charm all of its own,” said Meyer. “We then get into the mind of a bullfighter just before he takes the ring and faces a worthy adversary in Turina's 'Bullfighter's Prayer.' Our concert finale brings back audience favorite Chee-Yun to the stage as she performs Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla's 'Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.' Inspired by Vivaldi's take on the same subject, Piazzolla's music teams with tango spirit and violin pyrotechnics that is bound to amaze us all.”
WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll noted, Chee-Yun's "flawless technique, dazzling tone and compelling artistry have enraptured audiences on five continents." A winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chee-Yun has performed with many of the world's foremost orchestras and conductors. Orchestral highlights include her tours of the United States with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas and Japan with the NHK Symphony. Chee-Yun has also received "exceptional acclaim as a recording artist since the release of her debut album of virtuoso encore pieces in 1993."
Chee-Yun has performed frequently on National Public Radio's “Performance Today” and on “A Prairie Home Companion,” Public Radio International, and numerous syndicated and local radio programs across the world. In 2009, she also appeared in an episode of HBO's hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
This is Chee-Yun’s second appearance with the WSO; she performed as part of the 50th Anniversary Concert season in 2019.
Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO Office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Student rush tickets are $5 night of the concert with ID.
Masks are required inside the theatre.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 53 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons.
