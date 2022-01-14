Westmoreland Symphony to present 'In the Key of Love' Feb. 12

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present a pre-Valentine’s Day concert on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, in-person.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will also be livestreamed for those wishing to watch from home.
The weekend concert opens with Paul Dukas’ Overture to La Péri. “We begin the concert in a celebratory fashion, with a short, brilliant brass fanfare by Paul Dukas,” said WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer. “For us, it heralds a new year of music-making and for me, it’s a bright, optimistic way to begin a concert of composers who all made their fame in Paris.”
Guest pianist Michael Brown will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, and the evening concludes with Franck’s Symphony in D minor.
Brown has been hailed by The New York Times as “one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers.” Winner of a 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Brown is also the First Prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild competition and earned degrees in piano and composition from The Juilliard School in New York City.
Meyer is looking forward to sharing the stage with Brown, noting, “Michael brings his composer’s eye and ear to his performances. In addition to his thoughtful musicianship, he has a brilliant technique through which each note springs to life. I cannot wait to hear what he brings to the jazzy, soulful Ravel concerto when he makes his WSO debut.”
Tickets range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the WSO Office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
Masks are required inside the theatre.
The concert will also be live streamed, so viewers can watch from their home; digital passes may be purchased for $20 for the concert.
WSO said programming is subject to change.
