Westmoreland Symphony to present Autumn Rhapsody Sept. 16

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra this week announced its Autumn Rhapsody gala event is slated for Friday, Sept. 16, at the Westmoreland Country Club.
Special events chair is Linda Assard, and auction co-chairpersons are William Z. Friedlander and Jody Keating.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet sit-down dinner. EBT Jazz will provide musical entertainment for the evening.
Tickets are $135 per person. Guests can RSVP by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting westmorelandsymphony.org
Live auction items include a weeklong stay at a vacation home in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and a private dinner party with Chef Bob Sendall. Other items include a safari to the Zula Nyala Game Reserve in South Africa. Fine wines, jewelry, wearables, home accents, spa, restaurant and golf gift certificates are also part of the auction offerings.
“As we close a wonderful summer of events, the WSO looks forward to Autumn Rhapsody as an official kickoff for our upcoming 54th season,” noted Natalie Ann Kasievich, the WSO’s new executive director. “After so many seasons of change, we are excited to share this special evening with our donors, friends and patrons, as a celebration of a return to the shared live music experience – which would not be possible without their support!”
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school.
Now, 54 years later, the Westmoreland Symphony brings world-class soloists to the concert stage.
Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg, according to symphony spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages and private lessons.
For other information, visit the symphony’s website www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
