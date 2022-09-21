Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Opening Night Oct. 15

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present the first concert of its 54th season Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Mozart’s Oboe Concerto performed by Steven Banks on the soprano saxophone.
“I’m particularly excited to work with Steven Banks again, this time introducing him to our WSO audience,” said WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer. “He has such a fascinating stage presence and a complete command over his instrument. I really look forward to hearing how the Mozart will come to life in so many special colors when he plays the classic oboe concerto on the soprano saxophone.”
The concert concludes with Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 “Romantic.”
“Bruckner’s music emerges over space and time in a way that affects each listener differently,” noted Meyer. “For me, the Fourth Symphony combines inner drama, exquisite details, and staggeringly impressive sonics to create an unforgettable impact — much like that of seeing Notre Dame Cathedral or beholding the grandeur of the Grand Canyon for the very first time.”
Banks is the winner of the prestigious 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant and is also the first saxophonist to capture First Prize at the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions (2019). He was also recently chosen to join WQXR’s 2022 Artist Propulsion Lab, a program designed to advance the careers of artists and support the future of classical music. Banks has degrees from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and Northwestern University Bienen School of Music.
Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or going on http://www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
The Palace Theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St. in Greensburg.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more information, visit the symphony’s website or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.