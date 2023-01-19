The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director Daniel Meyer this week announced the appointment of several new musicians and several promotions.
They include three new members of the first violin section: Emilia Poirer-Molina, Mariya Krastanova and Danielle Barbosa, and a second violin, Anderson Lacerda, was offered a one-year contract.
The group also includes two new viola section players, Charlie Alves and Tyler Brugman, and section cellist Cecilia Caughman. Jacob McAleavey was promoted to principal bass, and Emily Tarantino was selected as assistant principal bass. Will Teegarden was promoted to principal cello.
All the new musicians participated in a multi-step audition process led by Meyer, WSO Executive Director Natalie Kasievich and personnel manager Richard Palermo.
“We are thrilled to welcome to the Westmoreland Symphony a group of outstanding musicians who bring their passion, talent and experience to the stage. We are so fortunate in this area to be home to a professional orchestra and hear world-class music so close to home,” said Kasievich.
Many of the newly appointed musicians will be performing in the WSO’s next three classical concerts coming up Feb. 11, March 11 and April 22 in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
