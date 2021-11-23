Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra to present 'The Nutcracker' featuring Texture Contemporary Ballet

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” featuring Texture Ballet School and guest dancers from Texture Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the performances.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome audiences to enjoy the Nutcracker this holiday season with the full orchestra and more than 120 dancers bringing the classic story to life on Palace Theatre stage,” said Endy Reindl, executive director of the WSO.
“The Nutcracker” will feature choreography by Texture Contemporary Ballet Artistic Director Alan Obuzor, who is a member of the 2013 Dance Magazine “Top 25 to Watch” list, and Texture Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Bartman, who is co-creator of WIP Choreography Project.
The role of Clara will be performed by Eve Alexandra Snyder and Alyssa Herter. Avery Walz will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, while the Nutcracker Prince will be performed by Jonah Rensi and Owen Fallon.
Professional dancers include Alan Obuzor as the cavalier, Christopher Bandy, Kelsey Bartman, Madeline Kendall, Hannah Knorr, Elaina Sutula and Sophie Powell.
“The Nutcracker” originally premiered in the 19th century and remains a holiday favorite. This timeless classic follows the young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they are swept away on an enchanting adventure, led by the mysterious Drosselmeyer and Lady Silberhaus. During this epic journey, they join forces with soldiers to battle the evil Rat Queen and her entourage of mice and travel to a breathtaking winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes. When they finally enter the magical Land of the Sweets, Clara is introduced to the land’s many vibrant characters, dazzled by waltzing flowers, and captivated by the beauty of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
“There is a magic created for both performers and audience members when live dance and live music come together. I have had the privilege and honor of performing Nutcracker with the WSO for many years, and now I am beyond excited to share some of that magic with the dancers of Texture Ballet School and Texture Contemporary Ballet,” said Obuzor.
Tickets are $16-up; group rates available. Call 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org
Title sponsor is the Tribune-Review.
Patrons are required to wear masks in the Palace Theatre for the safety of all attendees. Additional safety measures that will be in place at the Palace Theatre include enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures and an upgraded HVAC system. The Palace Theatre has also implemented additional safety procedures. All persons must pass through the theatre’s screening process to enter the theatre, this includes a bag check and metal detectors.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 53 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and a holiday pops concerts, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg as well as an annual summer concerts in the park. WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
Texture Contemporary Ballet, based in Pittsburgh, was founded in 2011 by Obuzor. Texture Contemporary Ballet is comprised of “classically trained professional ballet dancers who have danced and trained at some of the top ballet companies and schools in America. Resident and guest dancers are brought together to create and present predominantly contemporary and neo-classical work. Texture strives to inspire dancers, teachers, directors, choreographers, audience members, and artists of every kind, by presenting ballet in an innovative way. We believe it is important to break through preconceived notions that people may hold while witnessing ballet for the first time. Yet simultaneously, Texture fulfills the expectations of frequent theatergoers and those who are deeply submerged in the dance world. Therefore, Texture is both unique and inviting, while still upholding standards of technique and presentation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.