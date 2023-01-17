Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra to present 'Scottish Fantasy' Feb. 11

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present “Scottish Fantasy” on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will open with Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte” followed by violinist Blake Pouliot performing Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” and conclude with Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer.
“We have striven in the past to feature virtuoso soloists on the rise, and Blake Pouliot certainly fits the bill. He has a rich, vibrant tone, a captivating musical personality, and I suspect he’ll bring just the right spirit to the very tuneful and evocative ‘Scottish Fantasy’ by Max Bruch,” said Meyer. “‘Scottish Fantasy’ is musical tone-painting and storytelling at its very best. Bruch is able to incorporate the spirit of Scotland and its folk traditions into this brilliantly colorful work for solo violin and orchestra. It’s a perfect work to play on Valentine’s weekend!”
Described as “immaculate, at once refined and impassioned” (ArtsAtlanta), Pouliot has established himself as “one of those special talents that comes along once in a lifetime” (Toronto Star).
Pouliot released his debut album on Analekta Records in 2019 to critical acclaim including a five-star rating from BBC Music Magazine as well as a 2019 Juno Award nomination for Best Classical Album. He has been featured twice on Rob Kapilow’s “What Makes It Great?” series and was NPR’s Performance Today Artist-in-Residence for the 2017-18 season in Minnesota, the 2018-19 season in Hawaii and the 2021-22 season across Europe. In 2016, he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Manulife Competition and was named First Laureate of both the 2018 and 2015 Canada Council for the Arts Musical Instrument Bank.
WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll noted, “Mr. Pouliot performs on the 1729 Guarneri del Gesù on generous loan from an anonymous donor.”
Tickets for the Feb. 11 concert, ranging from $18 to $63, may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting www.westmorelandsymphony.org
Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the concert with ID.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more details, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.