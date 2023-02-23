Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra to present 'Grand Piano' March 11

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present “Grand Piano” on Saturday, March 11, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with contemporary American composer Jennifer Higdon’s “Machine” followed by guest pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor.” The program concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 “Pathétique” conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer.
“Antonio Pompa-Baldi is a celebrated artist with whom I have had the honor of collaborating with throughout my career. His musicianship features a combination of joyous virtuosity and probing depth, where he can truly dig behind the notes and draw out the delight and majesty of Beethoven’s great ‘Emperor’ Concerto,” noted Meyer.
“Jennifer Higdon’s ‘Machine’ is a romp — a brief but powerful orchestral statement that whirrs and stomps with the force of an entire factory of sounds. It’s hard to imagine this music could even exist without our modern world of robotics, mechanization, and forged steel. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony is treasured for its incredible depth of expression and human emotion. There are moments of glorious triumph juxtaposed with profound grief. If one could ever encapsulate the human experience in one work, Tchaikovsky’s 6th stands as one of the few symphonies (that) can sweep you away in a wash of orchestral color and heart-on-sleeve emotional directness,” added Meyer.
Born and raised in Foggia, Italy, Pompa-Baldi won the Cleveland International Piano Competition in 1999 and embarked on a career that continues to extend across five continents. He also won a silver medal at the 2001 Van Cliburn Competition, as well as a bronze medal at the 1998 Marguerite Long Competition in Paris.
The New York Times described his playing as “meltingly beautiful.” He is a Steinway artist and is a member of the piano faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. in 2015, Pompa-Baldi founded the Todi International Music Masters Festival, of which he is artistic director and faculty member.
Ticket prices for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Student rush tickets are $5 night of the concert with I.D.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons. For more information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.