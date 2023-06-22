Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s free summer concert July 2 at St. Clair Park

“Summer Sparklers,” a free annual outdoor concert, will be presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, July 2, at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater, North Maple Avenue in downtown Greensburg.
Conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, the 7 p.m. program features patriotic favorites, including “Armed Forces Salute,” and pops, according to an email received this week from WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
The WSO is partnering with the Greensburg Community Development Committee in honoring Hometown Heroes.
The 2023 “Summer Sparklers” program:
Arr. Damrosch: “The Star-Spangled Banner,”
Bizet: Danse bohème from Carmen Suite No. 2,
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Selections from “Phantom of the Opera,”
Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1
Hailstork: Three Spirituals
John Williams: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Symphonic Suite,
Arr. Lowden: “Armed Forces Salute,”
Tchaikovsky: “1812 Overture” and
Sousa: “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
For further information, call the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org.
