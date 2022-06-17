Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s free outdoor concert July 3 at St. Clair Park

“Summer Sparklers,” a free annual outdoor concert, will be presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater in downtown Greensburg.
Conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, the program features patriotic favorites, pops and many more.
The concert is free, but donations are accepted.
“It’s a long-standing summer tradition to gather together in St. Clair Park for an evening of music,” said Natalie Ann Kasievich, executive director. “We warmly welcome everyone in the community along with their family and friends to bring a chair, blanket, picnic basket and enjoy this free concert.”
On the “Summer Sparklers” program are the following:
Key: “The Star-Spangled Banner”
Herold: “Overture to Zampa”
Smetana: “Vltava (The Moldau)”
Rodgers and Hammerstein: “The Music Man”
Brahms: Symphony No. 3
Ellington Arr. Custer: “Duke Ellington!”
Arr. Lowden: “Armed Forces Salute”
Tchaikovsky: “1812 Overture”
Sousa: “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
For other information, call the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org.
