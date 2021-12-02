Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert of choral and instrumental holiday pops on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will also be livestreamed for those wishing to watch from their home.
The concert is conducted by Daniel Meyer, WSO artistic director, and features “It’s Christmastime,” selections from “The Nutcracker,” “The Bells of Christmas,” “Skaters’ Waltz,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and a holiday sing-along.
“It’s a beautiful concert of music audiences already love and a few new pieces designed to get everyone into the spirit of the holiday,” noted Meyer.
The All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County, directed by David Emanuelson, vocal music director of Hempfield Area High School, joins the Westmoreland Symphony in performing “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “What Sweeter Music,” “O Holy Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The choir is made up of students from regional schools, including Belle Vernon Area, Burrell, Hempfield Area and Norwin high schools.
Tenor Andrew Turner, the guest soloist, will sing “Comfort Ye My People” from Handel’s “Messiah,” “White Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Turner is a first-year Pittsburgh Opera resident artist. The Tacoma, Washington, native holds a BM in vocal performance from Washington State University and an MM from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Ticket prices range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or online by visiting www.westmorelandsymphony.org.
Masks are required inside the theatre for the safety of all attendees.
WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll added, “The concert is generously sponsored by LECOM, InFirst Bank and Opst & Associates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.