Joining the celebration of the 250th anniversary of Westmoreland County, the county’s consortium of pollinator-friendly gardens — Westmoreland Pollinator Partners — is championing the iconic Monarch butterfly to demonstrate to county residents that Master Gardeners can take positive action to save the Monarch and at the same time benefit all beneficial insects needed for a healthy, diverse, functioning ecosystem. It is hoped that the county anniversary becomes “The Year of the Monarch” in Westmoreland County.
Twenty-five gardens are represented in the WPP, including five demonstration gardens planted and maintained by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County. Two of those gardens, located in Ligonier, have recently become certified as Monarch Waystations by Monarch Watch. Also recently certified were WPP members Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier Township and Penguin Court, a preserve of Brandywine Conservancy located in Laughlintown.
WPP has a goal of establishing 250 Monarch Waystations in the county by the end of the year. The group has received support from FirstEnergy and the Westmoreland County’s 250th Anniversary Initiatives to cover the cost of certifications and Monarch Waystation signs that gardeners can place in their yards or public spaces to demonstrate support for Monarchs. Instructions for participating in this program are provided below.
Mandy L. Smith, county Master Gardener coordinator, commented that “Education is the key to making the changes needed to support our Monarchs and other valuable insect populations. Monarchs are not the only species in peril, but it is the one most people are familiar with.”
Earning Monarch Waystation certification is easy. An effective Monarch Waystation will have native milkweed plants (Asclepias spp.) required by Monarch butterflies for laying eggs; 10 are recommended. It will also have flowering nectar plants blooming throughout the growing season, preferably native plants. Shelter is of great importance for migrating monarchs, so these plants should be planted relatively close together to provide shelter from predators and the elements. A commitment to refrain from pesticide use is also a recommendation.
The Penn State Master Gardeners will sell milkweeds and other native plants to fulfill the Monarch Waystation requirements at their annual Plant Sale on May 13. In addition to individual plants, kits of nine to 12 native plants, selected to provide nectar for our butterflies and other insect populations, went on pre-sale March 20 through an online sale [https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-native-plant-kit-presale].
Deb Christopher, a Penn State Master Gardener and individual member of WPP, explained that home gardeners and public gardens can do something to make a difference for Monarch populations. “Monarch Waystations spaced throughout the county can serve as a corridor for reproducing Monarchs and for those on their long summer and fall migrations. Promoting Monarch Waystations will be a way of teaching residents that their own small gardens can have a big impact on Monarch survival.”
This promotion ties in with the county’s 250th birthday celebration. There were 57 Monarch Waystations in the county as of Dec. 31, 2022. As of Feb. 25, 2023, there are 68. “We are optimistic that we can have 250 by the end of the year,” said Christopher.
Kickoff for this program was March 20, the spring equinox. To become a Monarch Waystation, scan the QR code or download an application at Monarch Watch [www.monarchwatch.org/waystations/]. You may also connect with any WPP garden in person, and at events throughout the spring and summer.
Only applications submitted after March 20, mailed or emailed directly to Penguin Court – P.O. Box 219, Laughlintown PA 15655 (mreckner@brandywine.org) – are eligible for free certification and a free sign, thanks to support from Westmoreland 250th Anniversary Initiatives and FirstEnergy.
