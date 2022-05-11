Twenty-one public gardens invite Westmoreland County residents to present their “passports” and receive free native plants.
Westmoreland Pollinator Partners (WPP), an association of public pollinator-friendly gardens across Westmoreland County, will invite residents to visit this season, and bring their “passports” and cameras along. This season a total of 21 gardens will participate.
Just pick up a “passport” folder at the Ligonier Country Market special feature booth on the May 21 kickoff day or June 25, Aug. 13 or Sept. 17; visit the six gardens of your choice, and return to a later special feature booth with your “passport” (stickered) or with photos documenting your visits, to receive a free native plant especially chosen to appeal to local pollinator species. Anyone also photographing a native plant in a WPP garden will receive an additional native plant while supplies last.
As interest grows in preserving habitat for pollinator insects and other wildlife that is key to having a healthy ecosystem, new gardens have joined the WPP. Now there are 24 organizations, parks, libraries, museums, schools, public demo gardens, and companies joining the effort to raise awareness for insects and native plants that are essential to our way of life. The WPP is a force for cultivating and conserving pollinator-friendly habitats and engaging with the people of Westmoreland County on their behalf.
“Pollinators provide a valuable service to humans,” explained Andrea Kautz, entomologist with Powdermill Nature Reserve, a WPP member. “Without them, we wouldn’t have access to most of the fruits and vegetables we enjoy every day. Native pollinators and native plants rely on each other to thrive, and together contribute to the biodiversity of our region.”
Mary Kaufman, program director at Mount Pleasant Township’s Laurelville Retreat Center, a new member of WPP, is enthusiastic about the potential outreach of the gardens.
“A benefit of these quiet gardens is to introduce people to the important principles of living in harmony with, and appreciation for nature,” she emphasized. “You will see small, intensively planted native perennial gardens and large meadows that are full of color to attract many different species of insects and birds. And native plants are specially adapted to our region so they need less maintenance. Most people agree that all are beautiful.”
The 24 WPP pollinator-friendly gardens are: Ligonier Community Garden Insectary Borders, Ligonier Country Market Garden, Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm and Wetland Gardens, Ligonier Valley YMCA Garden, Ligonier Valley Middle School’s Sustainable Farm Project’s Insectary Border, Powdermill Nature Reserve Gardens, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Ligonier Gardens, DCNR Forbes State Forest Meadow, DCNR Keystone State Park Meadow, Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Garden, Westmoreland Land Trust/Westmoreland County Park and Recreation Twin Lakes Meadow, Historic Hanna’s Town Gardens, Greensburg Garden Center Lefevre Butterfly Garden, Penn State Master Gardener Donohoe Center Demonstration Gardens, Westmoreland Conservation District Meadow, Westmoreland Museum of American Art Garden, Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School Garden, West Penn Power Garden, Mount Pleasant Public Library Story Garden, West Overton Village and Museum Gardens, Smithton Borough Garden, Laurelville Retreat Center Gardens, and the Pollinator Garden of Penguin Court/Brandywine Conservancy.
The “passport” program was launched in 2019. During the pandemic, most of the gardens remained open (to insects, birds and visitors), but the “passports” were put on hold.
Visit the WPP Facebook page for locations and highlights at www.facebook.com/WestmorelandPollinatorPartners.
