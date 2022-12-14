Westmoreland Performing Arts to stage three Christmas shows Dec. 15-16

Westmoreland Performing Arts will be staging three Christmas shows this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16, at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus.
Anthony “Tony” Marino, WPA co-executive director, announced, “On Thursday, Dec. 15, WPA’s Big Dreamers Broadway Squad, a theatre program for performers with special needs and all-abilities, will be staging an original Christmas musical, ‘The North Pole Express and the Tale of La Befana,’ a delightful story that merges a train that travels to the North Pole and the beloved Italian Christmas legend La Befana. The musical will be performed Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a ‘sensory-friendly’ performance, and all are welcome!”
Directly following this performance on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. will be WPA’s Home and Cyber School Theatre Troupe with its adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Told though a series of vignettes and music, the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption is “a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas for all of us.”
Then following this on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. will be WPA’s annual Christmas Cabaret, “A Holly Jolly Christmas Holiday Revue.” This old-fashioned Christmas variety show will feature John Noble, Ryan Jordan, Renata Marino, Alex Podolinski, Nicolena Rosato, the WPA Good Vibrations, and “a host of your favorite holiday music.”
Tony Marino added, “It is the perfect night out for everyone in search of the holiday spirit. All shows are suitable for the whole family.”
Tickets for each show are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Reserve your tickets today by going to www.westmorelandperformingarts.com.
For additional information, phone 724-672-3322.
