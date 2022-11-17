Westmoreland Performing Arts continues its theatre season and kicks off the holidays with the musical theatre classic “Cinderella.”
WPA will be staging the Rogers and Hammerstein classic in Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre, Youngwood campus, Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Written for television, but later played on stage, with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, it is based upon the fairy tale “Cinderella,” particularly the French version “Cendrillon, ou la petite pantoufle de verre” (“Cinderella, or The Little Glass Slipper”), by Charles Perrault. The story concerns a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters who dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her prince.
“Cinderella” is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written for television. It was originally broadcast live in color on CBS on March 31, 1957, as a vehicle for Julie Andrews, who played the title role. The broadcast was viewed by more than 100 million people.
WPA’s version features Renata Marino as the hilariously evil Stepmother; John Noble as the King; Cindy Baltzer, a locally known singer and voice teacher, as the Queen; Kevin O’Leary as the Prince’s laconic servant Lionel; Alex Podolinski, last seen as Rocky in “Rocky Horror” and Front Porch’s “Grand Hotel” as Prince Christopher, and making her professional debut as Cinderella, Gianna Carter of Murrysville. Carter is a senior at Franklin Regional Area High School and is about to embark on the audition process for a College Musical Theatre program.
Executive Director Renata Marino commented in an email, “We have a history with this show where we use a senior who is going into this field as Cinderella. The last time we did it the young lady went to school for theatre and ended up playing Cinderella at Disney! It’s a great journey to be a part of. She is surrounded with fabulous, experienced actors as well as classmates, and the musical director is Eric Barchiesi, who is so wonderful with young performers, so she is set to shine! She is really one of the hardest working young performers we have had the pleasure to work with. She is going to be great!”
WPA also announced its nonprofit partner, Costumes for Courage. The nonprofit organization provides costumes to children receiving chemotherapy treatment or facing significant medical challenges to give them strength and courage to get through whatever challenges they are facing. WPA will be accepting donations for Costumes for Courage at the shows. WPA students will also be presenting future costumes in character to children in conjunction with Costumes for Courage.
“Cinderella” tickets are available by going to www.westmorelandperfomingarts.com or calling the studio at 724-672-3322.
WPA said attendees are invited to “stick around after the show to meet the characters and take photos.”
