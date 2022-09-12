Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company will open it 2022-23 season with the Arlen and Harburg classic “The Wizard of Oz” Sept. 23-25 at the Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus of Westmoreland County Community College.
This faithful adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company features “all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film” brought to life onstage.
The cast includes Katherine Harkins as Dorothy, Renata Marino as the Wicked Witch, Alex Noble as The Cowardly Lion, Anthony Marino Jr. as The Scarecrow, John Noble as the Wizard, Kevin O’Leary as the Guard/Uncle Henry, and WPA seniors Alexa Cicowski as Glinda and Ben Federico as The Tin Man.
Director Tony Marino noted in an email, “So many of us have a special place in our heart for this show, and now we are sharing it with a new generation of actors and audience members! It has been such a joyous occasion creating this, and we can’t wait to take everyone to Oz. Plus we have an amazing tornado that you have to see.”
Featured in the cast are 43 members of the WPA student body playing Munchkins to Ozians and everything in-between. The show is directed by Tony Marino and choreographed by Renata Marino. Eric Barchiesi is the musical director, with Alex Podolinski as the stage manager as well as a member of the ensemble.
WPA’s new WPA Production Consultants feature Dean Baker’s lights and special effects, and Mark Kissner’s scenic and projection designs. Jesse Madden and Next Step Productions will design the sound.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed at the Science hall Theatre at WCCC 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
For tickets, call the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 or visit https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/events/the-wizard-of-oz/ or call WPA at 724-672-3322.
