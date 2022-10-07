After a two-year hiatus, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary returns with its traditional Dollhouse and Miniature Show and Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in a new venue — the Greensburg Masonic Center, 349 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
The event includes door prizes; a special holiday-themed project for children, and other activities.
New and returning vendors offer merchandise to suit any miniature décor and scale.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for children ages 2 through 10.
Tickets will be available at the door or by calling Nora Kemp, 724-832-1687, or Sally Rager, 724-837-2393.
Proceeds support the auxiliary’s annual scholarship program.
