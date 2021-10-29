Candlelight Open House and Tools and Trades That Built America will coincide with the latest exhibit at the Westmoreland Historical Society, "Penn's Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man."
Pam Curtin, WHS education and interpretation manager, announced details of the two programs to kick off the holiday season:
• Candlelight Open House will be held 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Historic Hanna's Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg.
Admission is free and open to the public.
She invites the public to "enjoy shopping and sales in the museum shop at the Westmoreland History Education Center. Browse our unique gift and holiday items including local history books for adults and children, 18th-century inspired toys and games, historically inspired and seasonal home decor, handmade jewelry and pottery, and Hanna’s Town-themed keepsakes.
"Re-enactors from Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P, will be greeting and guiding guests through the historic site. Stroll by lantern light to Hanna's Tavern and the newly reconstructed Lefevre House and enjoy the ambiance of roaring fireplaces. Enjoy beer from All Saints Brewery and wassail made from a Colonial Williamsburg recipe."
The open house includes admission to "Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man," the latest exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center.
The latest event updates will be available at https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/candlelight-open-house-2021/
Attendees will also follow the Westmoreland Historical Society’s COVID-19 procedures. Full details can be found at https://westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19
• Tools and Trades That Built America is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
Admission is free for members and children 5 and under, $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and students through grade 12.
Explore the early history of American tools with guest exhibit curator and Westmoreland Historical Society board member Bob Kendra. Enjoy a presentation on how tools were brought to and used in the American colonies and how they have changed over time, followed by special tour of the gallery.
For more than 60 years, Kendra has been collecting historical tools that go back many centuries and preserve the stories of many crafts and trades. In Kendra’s words, he doesn’t collect tools, he collects history. The tools featured in the exhibit, just a small fraction of Kendra’s collection, were used for a variety of purposes, including cutting down trees and preparing wood for construction, creating items for inside homes ranging from built-in cabinets to barrels for storage to fine furniture, and crafting wagon wheels to serve the area’s expanding economy and transportation systems.
"Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man" highlights the local and regional history of woodworking and carpentry. While promoting his new colony, William Penn proclaimed the forests had “plenty for the use of man.” From the forests emerged building techniques, tools, trades and crafts that helped make Westmoreland County what it is today. Explore this history through displays of historic woodworking tools, furnishings, photographs, documents, and stories across centuries.
Space is limited and registration required for the program by calling 724-836-1800, ext. 210.
The latest event updates will be available at https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/tools-and-trades-that-built-america-2021/
Attendees will also follow the Westmoreland Historical Society’s COVID-19 procedures.
Historic Hanna's Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Visit www.westmorelandhistory.org or call 724-836-1800.
