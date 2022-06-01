Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS Concert Series to return this summer

Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back live music fans to the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center lawn when TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series returns for its 18th year.
The free concert series begins on Thursday, June 2, and continues each Thursday through Aug. 18. Food and beverages will be available starting at 5 p.m. followed by live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. The Greensburg Garden and Civic Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
“TGIS is about highlighting local musicians while providing free entertainment for the community,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “The series has become so popular that we moved from The Palace Theatre courtyard to the larger and more spacious Greensburg Garden and Civic Center lawn in recent years. This venue change allows more guests to enjoy these outdoor performances each week and discover all the tremendous talent we have in our area. The bands enjoy having an enthusiastic audience and look forward to the event each year.”
The Living Street, An Evening With, Colin Southfield & The Mushroom Country Band, and Artistree will be joining the TGIS lineup as first-time performers for the series. There will also be plenty of returning favorites such as Gary Pratt, Hamilton Avenue, The Bricks, and more. With a variety of genres represented this year, including country, alternative acoustic, rock, and blues, guests have an opportunity to hear their favorite kind of music and discover something new.
The 12-week series begins June 2 with Josh Jams, a one-man jam band whose set list is completely improvised and driven by audience requests. “There is something special about what has been happening in Greensburg in recent years,” stated Josh. “The community is thriving, and businesses are growing. I can’t wait to celebrate that success at TGIS.”
There will be two food trucks on site each week. Participating eateries are Elegant Catering, Revival, Yovi’s, Western Edge Seafood, Michele’s Mobile Meals, Miss Meatball, Benvenuti, Speals on Wheels, and Revival. Bella Terra Vineyards and Sobel’s Obscure Brewery will offer locally made beer and wine for guests to purchase during select dates (June 9 and 23, July 14 and Aug. 11).
On June 23, TGIS will present Craft Beer and Country Music in partnership with Greensburg’s Craft Beer Week. Colin Southfield & The Mushroom Country Band will be performing and Sobel’s Obscure Brewery, Quinn Brewing and another to-be-named craft brewery will be on site along with Bella Terra Vineyards. “Greensburg is lucky to have many organizations that host events and initiatives for businesses and the community. We strive to work in concert with the efforts of these fellow agencies. We are happy to partner with Westmoreland County independent, craft breweries and provide our guests at TGIS with some exciting beverage options on June 23,” explained Westmoreland Cultural Trust Corporate and Community Engagement Manager Adam Seifert.
2022 Scheduled Performances
June 2: Josh Jams (one-man jam band) Elegant Catering and Revival food trucks
June 9: Woods Family Band (roots rock/blues/Americana) Elegant Catering and Yovi’s food trucks
June 16: Gary Pratt (country) Elegant Catering and Western Edge Seafood food trucks
June 23: Colin Southfield & The Mushroom Country Band* (country) Elegant Catering and Michele’s Mobile Meals food trucks
June 30: An Evening With* (A Tribute to The Allman Bros. Band) Elegant Catering and Benvenuti food trucks
July 7: The String Theory (alternative acoustic) Elegant Catering and Michele’s Mobile Meals food trucks
July 14: The Living Street* (folk rock) Elegant Catering and Miss Meatball food trucks
July 21: Hamilton Ave (acoustic classic rock) Elegant Catering and Speals on Wheels food trucks
July 28: The Bricks (acoustic trio) Elegant Catering and Revival food trucks
Aug. 4: Artistree* (dance band) Elegant Catering and Benvenuti food trucks
Aug. 11: Miss Freddye’s Homecookin Band (acoustic rock, blues, gospel) Elegant Catering and Yovi’s food trucks
Aug. 18: Willow Hill (pop/country) Elegant Catering and Benvenuti food trucks
*denotes new TGIS performers
Attendees are encouraged to register beginning the Monday prior to each week’s show at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org, although walk-ins will be welcome. Registrants will be entered into a weekly drawing for prizes and guaranteed a space if the performance is moved indoors due to inclement weather. All attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or beverage will be permitted.
The 2022 TGIS season is made possible with the support of these community sponsors: Elegant Catering, Excela Health, First Energy Foundation, Hampton Inn Greensburg, J.Corks/The Headkeeper, Smail Auto Group, Somerset Trust Co., Tribune-Review, Artisan Plastic Surgery, Avolio Law Group, Blue Sky Sign Co., Bulava & Associates Insurance, Captrust, D3A Design & Architecture, Hefren-Tillotson, Integrity Retirement Solutions, Kacin, Live! Casino, McDowell Associates, Mobile Concepts Specialty Vehicles, Overly Door Company, PNC, Redstone, S&T Bank, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, and Sendell Motors.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
