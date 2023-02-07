Westmoreland Cultural Trust is set to host its signature fundraiser, Party at The Palace, at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
In conjunction with Westmoreland County’s 250th birthday, the event will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, and will be a one-of-a-kind celebration, themed as “The Crown Jewel of Westmoreland County.”
The VIP Pre-Party will kick off the festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. This exclusive party, held on the Palace stage, will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, champagne, entertainment from the EBT Jazz Trio and a professional portrait by KgTunney Photo.
The main event starts at 7:30 p.m. Jason Kendall Productions will keep guests dancing the night away in Megan’s Suite, while those looking for a respite can enjoy the sounds of Eric Barchesi with coffee and dessert in Upper Megan’s Suite. Each room’s décor in the theatre is inspired by a different crown jewel, and guests will feel like royalty exploring each area. All decorating is done through the work and dedication of a volunteer committee.
“I realize the importance of the arts in the community and volunteer to support Westmoreland Cultural Trust,” added Crystal Stone, a longstanding WCT volunteer and Party at The Palace committee member. “I find it both fun and rewarding to be a part of the team who transforms The Palace Theatre for this annual fundraising event.”
Fifteen area restaurants will provide “heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts for guests to enjoy throughout the evening.” The whiskey and cigar tent, a longstanding tradition, will be available for those looking to indulge in cigars from Nelson Loguasto’s Cigars and Pennsylvania-made whiskey provided by Big Springs Distillery in partnership with Wandering Spirits.
A highlight of the night will be a raffle for a diamond necklace valued at $5,000 and generously donated by Beeghly & Company Jewelers in Greensburg. Only 100 raffle tickets will be sold at $50 each, with the winning ticket being pulled at the event (winner need not be present). Tickets are on sale now through the Palace box office.
Funds raised from Party at The Palace directly support Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s arts programming in the region, such as the Greensburg Music Fest, TGIS Summer Concert Series, and public art initiatives.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring together the community for a night of celebration of the arts,” said April Kopas, CEO of Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “Westmoreland Cultural Trust would not be able to uplift local artists, provide free community events, or continue our Wings Across Westmoreland public arts initiative without the generous support of Party at The Palace guests and sponsors. All proceeds from this event will allow us to continue to fulfill our mission of stimulating cultural and economic development in the region.”
The lead sponsors of Party at The Palace (as of Thursday, Feb. 2) are Beeghly and Company Jewelers, Big Springs Distillery, Elegant Catering, FirstEnergy Foundation, Hampton Inn Greensburg, InFirst Bank, J.Corks & The Headkeeper, John Noble & Beth Iezzi, Live! Casino, Milanscape, Nelson Loguasto’s Cigars, Petagogy, Seton Hill University, Smail Auto Group, Trib Total Media, Tuscano Agency, and Wandering Spirits.
Additional corporate support is provided by Artisan Plastic Surgery, Blue Sky Sign Co., Bulava & Associates Insurance, Captrust, Design 3 Architecture, Excela Health, Integrity Retirement Solutions, Kacin, McDowell Associates, Mobile Concepts, Overly Door Company, PNC, Redstone, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, and Somerset Trust Co.
Underwriters for the event are Baltzer-Meyer Historical Society, Kentlee Coffee Company, KgTunney Photo, and Pantalone Funeral Home.
Tickets are on sale now through the Palace box office and can be purchased in-person or by phone at 724-836-8000. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (phone service only). Tickets can also be purchased online at westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
VIP tickets include both the pre-party and main event and are priced at $125 for members and $150 for non-members. Main event tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
“This premiere fundraiser for 17 years would not be possible without the community, sponsors, vendors, businesses, friend, and our amazing and dedicated staff and volunteers,” stated Peg Colosimo, Party at The Palace Committee chairperson. “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time: They have the heart.”
