On Sunday, May 7, Westmoreland Cultural Trust will host the 25th annual Achievement in the Arts Ceremony at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

The 4 p.m. event will celebrate the artistic achievements of 54 students from 18 schools across Westmoreland County who have excelled in Visual Art, Instrumental Performance, Theatre Performance, and Vocal Performance.

The awardees were selected by faculty and advisers at their respective schools for their “exceptional artistic merits.” Following the ceremony, a reception with hors d’ouevres will be held.

Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas expressed the importance of fostering arts education in our communities and recognizing students who excel. “Honoring students and encouraging them to share their talents in the arts is a vital part of our mission to create vibrant communities.”

President Judge Chris Feliciani of the Westmoreland Court of Common Pleas will issue a certificate and commemorative pin to each awardee.

Kyli Stoner, director of marketing and development for Westmoreland Cultural Trust and theatre educator, will serve as the master of ceremonies and deliver the keynote speech.

The awards for each category will be presented by members of the cultural community. Presenters include Natalie Ann Kasievich (Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra executive director), Christopher Bartley (music director and instructor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg), Jeremiah William McCarthy (chief curator at Westmoreland Museum of American Art) and Zachary Gilkey (marketing and event coordinator at Westmoreland Cultural Trust and musical director at Greensburg Central Catholic High School).

STUDENT HONOREES

Instrumental Performance

Ethan Burd – Southmoreland High School

Colton Davis – Hempfield Area High School

Bela Ewing – Derry Area High School

Dean Farraj – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School

Matt Fuhrer – Kiski Area High School

Evan Hartman – Valley Junior/Senior High School

Cassandra Kalp – Mount Pleasant Area High School

Noah Kelly – Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School

Madison Kraynick – Greater Latrobe Senior High School

Matt Leighty – Ligonier Valley High School

Gabe Manchini – Burrell High School

Logan Martin – Belle Vernon Area High School

Kayla McMichael – Greensburg Salem High School

Bailey Trent – Yough High School

Theatre Performance

EmmaKate Angelo – Greensburg Central Catholic

Abrielle Brown – Norwin High School

Sara Bungard – Derry Area High School

Mia Confer – Penn-Trafford High School

Matthew C. Crane – Burrell High School

Aiden Henry — Valley Junior/Senior High School

Elizabeth Houston – Greensburg Salem High School

Sienna Lehner – Belle Vernon Area High School

Abby Molek – Hempfield Area High School

Madison Popovich – Monessen High School

Jonathan Shawley – Ligonier Valley High School

Sophie Smietana – Kiski Area High School

Arielle Teppert – Greater Latrobe Senior High School

Adeline White – Southmoreland Area High School

Madison Yargeau – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School

Visual Art

Jenna Halsted – Southmoreland High School

Joshua Harbert – Ligonier Valley High School

Emily Hegedus – Burrell High School

Alyssa Miller – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School

Sophia Montgomery – Franklin Regional High School

Almetta Mull – Greensburg Central Catholic

Rebecca Nanney – Mount Pleasant Area High School

Halie Nicholson – Greater Latrobe Senior High School

Camille Petrulak – Penn-Trafford High School

Abigail Rhome – Monessen High School

Rita Ruggieri – Greensburg Salem High School

Kenzi Rullo – Derry Area High School

Savanna Wilhem – Yough High School

Vocal Performance

Katheryn Armstrong – Burrell High School

Brynn Bires – Kiski Area High School

Braedan Bowling – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School

Chloe Ecklund – Greensburg Salem High School

Cecilia Henderson – Hempfield Area High School

Lexi Hewitt – Monessen High School

Elizabeth Kott – Derry Area High School

Tyler Neffield – Greensburg Central Catholic

Olivia Ruffner – Greater Latrobe Senior High School

Spencer Pastrick — Valley Junior/Senior High School

Korey Sheehan – Belle Vernon Area High School

Angelina Zaffina – Southmoreland High School

Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase at thepalacetheatre.org or through the Palace box office by phone at 724-836-8000 for $15.

Stoner invites the public to “join us as we celebrate the exceptional artistic achievements of our Westmoreland County students.”

Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.” www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.

