On Sunday, May 7, Westmoreland Cultural Trust will host the 25th annual Achievement in the Arts Ceremony at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The 4 p.m. event will celebrate the artistic achievements of 54 students from 18 schools across Westmoreland County who have excelled in Visual Art, Instrumental Performance, Theatre Performance, and Vocal Performance.
The awardees were selected by faculty and advisers at their respective schools for their “exceptional artistic merits.” Following the ceremony, a reception with hors d’ouevres will be held.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas expressed the importance of fostering arts education in our communities and recognizing students who excel. “Honoring students and encouraging them to share their talents in the arts is a vital part of our mission to create vibrant communities.”
President Judge Chris Feliciani of the Westmoreland Court of Common Pleas will issue a certificate and commemorative pin to each awardee.
Kyli Stoner, director of marketing and development for Westmoreland Cultural Trust and theatre educator, will serve as the master of ceremonies and deliver the keynote speech.
The awards for each category will be presented by members of the cultural community. Presenters include Natalie Ann Kasievich (Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra executive director), Christopher Bartley (music director and instructor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg), Jeremiah William McCarthy (chief curator at Westmoreland Museum of American Art) and Zachary Gilkey (marketing and event coordinator at Westmoreland Cultural Trust and musical director at Greensburg Central Catholic High School).
STUDENT HONOREES
Instrumental Performance
Ethan Burd – Southmoreland High School
Colton Davis – Hempfield Area High School
Bela Ewing – Derry Area High School
Dean Farraj – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School
Matt Fuhrer – Kiski Area High School
Evan Hartman – Valley Junior/Senior High School
Cassandra Kalp – Mount Pleasant Area High School
Noah Kelly – Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School
Madison Kraynick – Greater Latrobe Senior High School
Matt Leighty – Ligonier Valley High School
Gabe Manchini – Burrell High School
Logan Martin – Belle Vernon Area High School
Kayla McMichael – Greensburg Salem High School
Bailey Trent – Yough High School
Theatre Performance
EmmaKate Angelo – Greensburg Central Catholic
Abrielle Brown – Norwin High School
Sara Bungard – Derry Area High School
Mia Confer – Penn-Trafford High School
Matthew C. Crane – Burrell High School
Aiden Henry — Valley Junior/Senior High School
Elizabeth Houston – Greensburg Salem High School
Sienna Lehner – Belle Vernon Area High School
Abby Molek – Hempfield Area High School
Madison Popovich – Monessen High School
Jonathan Shawley – Ligonier Valley High School
Sophie Smietana – Kiski Area High School
Arielle Teppert – Greater Latrobe Senior High School
Adeline White – Southmoreland Area High School
Madison Yargeau – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School
Visual Art
Jenna Halsted – Southmoreland High School
Joshua Harbert – Ligonier Valley High School
Emily Hegedus – Burrell High School
Alyssa Miller – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School
Sophia Montgomery – Franklin Regional High School
Almetta Mull – Greensburg Central Catholic
Rebecca Nanney – Mount Pleasant Area High School
Halie Nicholson – Greater Latrobe Senior High School
Camille Petrulak – Penn-Trafford High School
Abigail Rhome – Monessen High School
Rita Ruggieri – Greensburg Salem High School
Kenzi Rullo – Derry Area High School
Savanna Wilhem – Yough High School
Vocal Performance
Katheryn Armstrong – Burrell High School
Brynn Bires – Kiski Area High School
Braedan Bowling – Jeannette Junior/Senior High School
Chloe Ecklund – Greensburg Salem High School
Cecilia Henderson – Hempfield Area High School
Lexi Hewitt – Monessen High School
Elizabeth Kott – Derry Area High School
Tyler Neffield – Greensburg Central Catholic
Olivia Ruffner – Greater Latrobe Senior High School
Spencer Pastrick — Valley Junior/Senior High School
Korey Sheehan – Belle Vernon Area High School
Angelina Zaffina – Southmoreland High School
Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase at thepalacetheatre.org or through the Palace box office by phone at 724-836-8000 for $15.
Stoner invites the public to “join us as we celebrate the exceptional artistic achievements of our Westmoreland County students.”
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.” www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
