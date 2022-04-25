Greensburg ArtsWalk attendees will be able to view a new art installation at Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley on Saturday, April 30. Butterfly artwork made from children’s handprints will be placed on a door located next to the existing Wings Across Westmoreland piece.
More than 25 children ages newborn to 18 participated in the collaborative project at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road. Students from Greensburg Central Catholic High School assisted younger children as they captured their handprints. The prints were then transformed into butterfly designs, which were made into die-cut stickers. The children’s first names will be incorporated to look like grass at the bottom of the door.
The project, partially funded by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Local Arts Grant, was conceived by Malinda Sherid, founder of the Second Chance Fund, an initial funder that helped launch Art in the Alley in 2018. Malinda has a close connection to Art in the Alley, as her late daughter, Kimberley Cecchini, is the subject of artwork installed in the area. Malinda wanted to have a piece of art that would involve the younger generation and thought of butterflies.
“Art in the Alley is a place where families can visit and learn about arts and culture,” said Sherid. “It is exciting that children can visit to see their handprints in the artwork. Kim had a special way of getting everyone together, and family and friends were a huge part of her life. Bringing families together for this project continues the circle of life in the Alley and has touched my heart.”
Evelyn Swanson, with assistance from artist Stacy Pydynkowski, designed the installation. Evie is a senior at Greensburg Salem High School with plans to major in graphic design this fall at Mercyhurst University. “This project has been so exciting and valuable to me,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity for real-world design experience and to get to be in the Alley! I had so much fun designing these pieces.”
The artwork will be unveiled during Greensburg ArtsWalk, a free community event featuring visual and performance art demonstrations and activities. Greensburg ArtsWalk is on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Businesses throughout downtown Greensburg will showcase local artists and offer activities for attendees.
“I couldn’t think of a better art piece to reveal at ArtsWalk than the Butterfly Project,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “ArtsWalk is a family favorite event, and WCT is proud to have involved community members of all ages to participate in the project.”
For other details about WCT’s Art in the Alley, visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
