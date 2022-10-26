Westmoreland Cultural Trust partnered with The Lamp Theatre board of directors to unveil a new addition to the Wings Across Westmoreland public art initiative. The unveiling ceremony will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Lamp Theatre in downtown Irwin, where the wings will be permanently displayed.
Funding for the wings is provided by The Lamp Theatre board of directors.
“It’s great to have a community like Irwin participate in the Wings program,” said John Gdula, Lamp Theatre Corp. board of directors president. “It’s a proud community with great ties to its past. We have so much to offer, and this gives the community one more reason to visit this town on the rise.”
“Community conversations help shape the Wings and inspire dialogue to continue well beyond the installation,” stated April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with The Lamp Theatre to celebrate accessible art for all ages in the cultural hub of downtown Irwin.”
The collaborative process includes discussions with Westmoreland Cultural Trust artist Patrick Mahoney on what best represents the community. Representatives of The Lamp Theatre, Irwin Borough, Norwin Public Library, and Norwin Historical Society helped choose landmarks to include in the design. The Irwin Wings will feature community-specific icons that speak to the history and culture of the town — and it is no mystery that The Lamp Theatre will be a main feature. Other images include the Clock Tower Building, John Irwin House, 4th Street Arch, and Irwin Park.
“The borough of Irwin takes tremendous pride in our community and the history behind it. The wings highlight how we started as an industrial staple, then evolved to community members keeping Irwin alive and buzzing with shows, events, and businesses still thriving,” said Shari Martino, Irwin Borough manager. “Our citizens get to enjoy all the amenities and now the Wings.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony.
The Wings Across Westmoreland project began in 2018 with a large set of metal wings designed by Westmoreland Cultural Trust Incubator artist Patrick Mahoney. The wings were inspired by places and memories in Greensburg, including the courthouse, The Palace Theatre and other distinctive downtown sites. They have been a backdrop for countless selfies, senior portraits and wedding photos. This interaction and community engagement inspired Westmoreland Cultural Trust in 2019 to expand the initiative beyond Greensburg and into other cities, making it countywide.
WCT’s Wings Across Westmoreland will continue to grow with an additional installation planned in West Newton in November. Current locations include Greensburg (Art in the Alley), Overly’s Country Christmas, Jeannette (Sobel’s Obscure Brewery), Ligonier (Town Hall), Mount Pleasant (Library), Trafford (Municipal Building), Vandergrift (Casino Theater), Youngwood (Five Star Trail), and Smithton (Borough Building).
Wings Across Westmoreland was inspired by artwork in WCT’s Art in the Alley located between The Palace Theatre and the Union Trust Building on North Main Street in Greensburg. Mahoney created a pair of wings with iconic imagery of the city including The Palace Theatre and the county courthouse. Over the years, these wings gained popularity via social media by use of the hashtag #WCTWings. This inspired WCT to create a set of wings for other Westmoreland County cities to add beauty and art to the area and highlight what makes each town unique.
https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/wings/
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.