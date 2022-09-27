Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back live music fans to Greensburg’s cultural district on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Palace Theatre Courtyard Concert features three crowd-favorite musicians who will entertain in the S&T Bank Courtyard from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Tim Bush, Gary Pratt and The Bricks will perform on the Smail Kia stage inside the courtyard. Bush is a South Greensburg native singer-songwriter, who pushes his focus on his own music and his guitar. He takes influence from such songwriters as the Beatles, Neil Diamond, Dan Fogelberg, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and other classic singer/songwriters.
Pratt is a Pennsylvania native country singer who grew up in Slickville. With over a decade of being in the music industry, Pratt is excited to share his renowned country music once again with the community.
The Bricks are an acoustic trio vocal band. Although they cover a lot of ground, the band focuses mainly on classic hits, and ‘B’ side tunes that you probably forgot about over the years, such as America, The Eagles, CSNY, The Band, and Van Morrison. The Bricks’ mission is to remind concert-goers of these tunes and restore some memories that may have faded.
“Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s priority is to provide free community events connecting local artists to enthusiastic audiences,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “Tim Bush, Gary Pratt and The Bricks are no strangers to the WCT stage, and we are thrilled they will share their talent with concert-goers and shoppers from Greensburg Night Market.”
The event is free to attend, and registration is encouraged. Register now at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org to be entered in a prize raffle and notified if inclement weather moves the event indoors. No pets or outside food or beverages are permitted.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
