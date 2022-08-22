Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Greensburg Music Fest returns for its fourth year. On Saturday, Aug. 27, hundreds of music fans will flock to downtown Greensburg to enjoy live performances from more than 10 local bands on four stages.
This all-ages music festival is free and lasts from noon to 9 p.m. in the Helman-Ghrist parking lot and Palace Theatre. Free parking is provided by the City of Greensburg in the Robert A. Bell Parking Garage.
“Westmoreland Cultural Trust is committed to providing free entertainment families can enjoy,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “The community response to Greensburg Music Fest has been overwhelming. We are looking forward to bringing back an event that showcases local artists, benefits surrounding businesses, and highlights the Westmoreland County region as an arts and culture hub.”
The Palace Theatre will host headliners Lithium: A Tribute to Nirvana at 6 p.m. This general admission event is free to the public with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to the free headlining event, attendees who are looking for a more exclusive experience can purchase a Royal Treatment Palace Wristband for $12. The Royal Treatment experience allows patrons access to The Palace Theatre, Megan’s Suite, and S&T Bank Courtyard complete with air conditioning and indoor restroom facilities between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy intimate acoustic performances in the courtyard. Wristband holders receive a $1 discount on all drinks at Westmoreland Cultural Trust bars and a free reusable Palace Theatre cup to bring drinks into the theatre. Wristbands can be purchased in advance through the Palace box office (in person or online) or at the event.
Free outdoor performances will take place consecutively throughout the festival on the Smail Mazda and Elegant Catering stages, located in the Helman-Ghrist parking lot beside the theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley. The sets will include covers and original songs by regional bands. Live Arts Everywhere and Zero Fossil are providing solar power for the stages.
Elegant Catering, Speals on Wheels, and Earth Wheel and Fire food trucks will be on site for attendees to enjoy local food with plenty of seating by each stage. Westmoreland Cutural Trust will have beverages for purchase, as well. Guests looking for a more hands-on experience can play large lawn games provided by Petagogy. Additional vendors will be present selling their local fare.
Greensburg Music Fest is sponsored by Elegant Catering, Excela Health, FirstEnergy Foundation, Hampton Inn Greensburg, J. Corks/The Headkeeper, Smail Auto Group, Smail Mazda, Somerset Trust Co. and Tribune-Review.
Schedule of Events:
The Palace Stage:
HEADLINERS
6 p.m. – Lithium: A Tribute to Nirvana (free event) (rock)
Palace Theatre Courtyard: (1 – 5:45 p.m.)
Royal Treatment Wristband Holders
1 p.m. – Allison Borek
2:15 p.m. – Michael Christopher
3:30 p.m. – Noah Myers
4:45 p.m. – Derek Beattie
Elegant Catering Stage: (noon – 9 p.m.)
12 p.m. – Seton Hill University Commercial Music Ensemble
2 p.m. – Matt Otis and The Sound (indie folk rock)
4 p.m. – Jimmy Adler Band (blues)
6 p.m. – Bindley Hardware Co. (country, roots, Americana)
8 p.m. – Tres Lads (energetic acoustic rock)
Smail Mazda Stage: (1 – 8 p.m.)
1 p.m. – Black Cat Moan (blues/rock ‘n’ roll)
3 p.m. – Norside Organ Trio (groove music)
5 p.m. – Walkin’ Rosie (top hits covers)
7 p.m. – Aris Paul Band (red eyed road rock)
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
