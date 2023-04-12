The Westmoreland County Senior Games is celebrating 40 years of fun and fitness at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township and several other central Westmoreland area locations May 2-12.
Any person 50 or older is eligible to participate in any of the 34 events. Westmoreland County residency is not required to participate in the events.
Registration for the Senior Games costs $10. All pre-registered participants will receive a Senior Games T-shirt and a free picnic lunch at Mammoth Park on Thursday, May 4, and Monday, May 8. Participants can also register on-site at any event.
Events include high- and low-impact activities, such as bocce, bowling, canoeing, cornhole, cycling, darts, golf, horseshoes, running, pickleball, shuffleboard and swimming. Many of the events will divide athletes into age brackets: 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80-89, and 90 plus. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each event and age bracket.
There is also an awards ceremony on Friday, May 12, honoring the year’s sportsmen and women as voted on by the athletes.
Since 1983, the slogan of the Westmoreland County Senior Games has been “Bring a Friend for Fun and Fitness.”
A Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation spokesman said in an email release, “The games are more about fun and fitness than serious competition, and one does not have to be a super athlete to participate. Most of the participants come for the camaraderie of the games and enjoy competing with friends and meeting new people. The ultimate goal of the games is to encourage an active lifestyle and continued participation in recreational activities beyond age 50.”
The Westmoreland County Senior Games are sponsored by Somerset Trust Co., UPMC For Life, Cloverleaf Communities, Gulisek Construction, Westmoreland County Housing Authority and the Westmoreland Manor.
To request a registration booklet, contact the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or download one online by visiting www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.