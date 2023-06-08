Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, is offering continuing education classes, and summer camps for youth.
• The popular Wines From Around the World series returns and features eight new classes with start dates ranging from June 8 through Aug. 16. For the summer, the series will be offered at Westmoreland-Latrobe and Westmoreland-Murrysville locations.
• For those who prefer something other than wines, the Improve Your Beer IQ will be offered with new classes on Aging Beers in Bourbon Barrels (June 19), Summer Shandie’s (July 17) and Specialty Beers from Germany, Italy and Spain (Aug. 21).
Participants for both the wine and beer series must be 21.
Summer Camps for Kids and Youth feature a variety of camps ranging from intergenerational classes that can be attended by a child and adult, sports camps and fun learning camps.
• A featured camp is Careers in the Trades that will be held at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Mount Pleasant, where students can explore future careers in plumbing, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The camp, for grades seven-12, runs June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• As the world moves to finding ways to stay healthy and keep our planet safe, Green Chemistry is scheduled for June 23 and is a one-day camp that aims to educate students how to reduce or eliminate chemicals that are harmful to our environment or humans.
In addition to these classes, the summer schedule includes classes for business and professional development, industry, computers, health care and emergency services, personal enrichment and public safety.
View the complete schedule or register at westmoreland.edu/coned.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
