If you own trees – whether a woodlot or a forest – an upcoming Forest Stewardship Workshop can help you learn how to keep it healthy, and what financial help may be available to do that.
One of the biggest challenges to local forest health discussed at the Westmoreland Conservation District’s Sept. 24 event will be invasive plants.
“Forested properties are under increasing threat from plants like garlic mustard and tree of heaven. These plants grow very quickly, produce a lot of offspring, and out-compete our native species,” explained Tony Quadro, forester and assistant district manager for the Westmoreland Conservation District. Invasive plants can completely change the character of a forest, making it less desirable for wildlife, and less able to protect the quality of nearby streams.
In addition to discussions, the workshop will include a walk in Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park where attendees can see a project that has been done to manage invasive species in that 60-acre woodland — including applying treatment, installing fencing, and planting trees.
In the park, they also will see methods used to reduce erosion from trails, and how this can apply to the trails and access roads that are often part of forested properties.
Other workshop topics include how to protect streambanks, how to create a 10-year plan for stewarding a forested property, and programs such as the Family Forest Carbon Program that can share the cost of implementing certain forest practices.
In addition to Quadro, Michael Doucette, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources service forester for Westmoreland County, will speak at the workshop, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Westmoreland Conservation District, 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg, and in the adjacent Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park.
Cost to attend the workshop is $5. Online registration is required no later than Sept. 19 at westmorelandconservation.org. Walk-in registrations will not be accepted.
Financial and other support for this workshop is provided by the PA Association of Conservation Districts Inc. through a grant from the PA Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Westmoreland Conservation District was established in 1949, when local farmers, seeking help to conserve their soil and water resources, approached the county commissioners. As the county has grown and changed in the 73 years since then, the district has responded with new programs to help protect the quality of the county’s natural wealth – its soils, forests, streams and open space – as well as its valuable, productive farmland. In addition to its science-based efforts, the district serves as a clearinghouse for conservation information. The district is located in a restored 1800s-era barn at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg. It maintains a website at westmorelandconservation.org.
