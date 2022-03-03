Do you remember playing the game of Clue?
Westmoreland Community Action this week announced its latest fundraiser, “WHO Dunnit,” will take place Saturday, April 30, in downtown Greensburg. This is an interactive murder mystery where the city of Greensburg is the game board, and teams will race against the clock to figure out just Who Dunnit.
WCA spokeswoman Toni Antonucci added, “But, ‘WHO Dunnit’ wouldn’t be possible without sponsors. It is only through partnerships that we are able to combine fundraising with family entertainment. In return, ‘WHO Dunnit’ is able to offer high profile advertisement at various levels, including Clue locations, making this an excellent opportunity to grow your customer base.
“Please consider sponsoring today. Don’t have a downtown location? You can be a pop-up clue location.”
Need more information? Contact tantonucci@westmorelandca.org
