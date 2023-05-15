Pam Curtin, the new director of visitor engagement at West Overton Village and Museum, Scottdale, this week announced in an email release that West Overton Village’s Makers Market is back to open the 2023 season.
This family-friendly annual market is free and open to the public. It will be hosted on West Overton Village property 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 109 W. Overton Road.
Curtin added, "Held rain or shine, Makers Market features locally made, grown and baked products from makers, craftspeople and artisans from across the region. With more than 90 small business vendors on the roster, there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy. Shop for items such as jewelry and accessories, ceramics, woodworking, textile arts, glass and resin arts, candles and home decor. Homemade kettle corn, cookies, cupcakes and other food items will be for sale, along with homemade pet treats."
West Overton Village has partnered with several food trucks and restaurants serving food at the event, including Bad Rabbit BBQ, Bubble Waffles, Hermes Food Truck, and Millie's Homemade Ice Cream.
Curtin continued, "Visit West Overton’s Educational Distillery during the event, where you can purchase a bottle of our very own rye whiskey and enjoy a spring themed cocktail. Indulge in a rye flour shortbread cookie, courtesy of Just Desserts by Joyce Giesler (while supplies last).
"At the museum, visit our newest exhibition, Forging Ahead and Falling Behind, which tells stories of the tradespeople who lived and worked at West Overton, including farmers, distillers, weavers, housekeepers, coal miners, and more. The museum’s gift shop will also be open and sales benefit West Overton Village."
Makers Market will also feature West Overton’s annual Plant Sale, in collaboration with the students of Southmoreland High School. Larry Ansell, a STEM teacher at Southmoreland, is overseeing the students as they learn how to grow various flowers and vegetables for Makers Market. Shop in the Overholt Room, the lower level of the museum, from a wide variety of tomatoes, peppers, squash, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, melons, broccoli, hanging baskets and more.
Frick Avenue will be closed for vendor displays.
Learn more about Makers Market here: https://www.westovertonvillage.org/events/makers-market
Other upcoming events at West Overton
Museum and guided tour hours: Thursdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The last tour leaves at 3 p.m.)
Distillery hours: Saturdays ONLY, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Founders Day, celebrating 95 Years - Friday, June 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
DIY History Weekend - Saturday, July 15, to Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. The event coincides with Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association’s Ice Cream Summer Fun Festival, and visitors are encouraged to attend both events.
DIY History at Scottdale Fall Festival - Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17.
Whiskey Smash - Saturday, Nov. 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Holiday Makers Market - Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas by Candlelight - in December, dates to be determined.
